EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $315.22

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $315.22 and last traded at $312.54, with a volume of 1387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $308.56.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. VTB Capital cut EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.50.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 8,471 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total value of $1,975,521.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,932.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 1,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $337,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,864.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 833.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 92.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1,454.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.