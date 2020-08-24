Eric W. Gerstenberg Sells 20,279 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $1,251,619.88.

Shares of CLH opened at $60.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.50. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.51. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,138 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Clean Harbors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Clean Harbors by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 175,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,522,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

