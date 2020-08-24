EUNO (EUNO) Hits Market Cap of $2.62 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 52.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last week, EUNO has traded up 81.7% against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $14,685.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000590 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.57 or 0.01518556 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 89.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 39,531,063 coins and its circulating supply is 37,728,856 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.