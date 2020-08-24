Everus (EVR) Trading Up 29.9% Over Last 7 Days

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Everus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $24.43, $7.50 and $18.94. Everus has a total market capitalization of $21.92 million and approximately $95.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everus has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040198 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.06 or 0.05721836 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003673 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014319 BTC.

Everus Profile

EVR is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,777,306 coins. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org. Everus’ official website is everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $18.94, $10.39, $33.94, $13.77, $20.33, $51.55, $7.50, $24.68, $24.43, $50.98 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

