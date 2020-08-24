EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $80.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.58. EXACT Sciences has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $123.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.40. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.63 and a beta of 1.90.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.62 million. Research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $676,143.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 25,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $2,363,572.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,611 shares of company stock worth $4,226,220. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 588,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 236,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

