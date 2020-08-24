eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles Sells 15,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $610,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EXPI opened at $40.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 450.38 and a beta of 2.96. eXp World Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $42.89.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. eXp World had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. eXp World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

