Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.6% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the first quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,816,078. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $173.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.