Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $78.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Shares of FN opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.11. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $76.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,103,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,164,000 after purchasing an additional 720,417 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,696,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,126,000 after purchasing an additional 458,448 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $21,959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 82.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 180,032 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $10,060,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

