Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner Sells 1,832 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $478,866.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,817.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David M. Wehner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, August 15th, David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $471,799.44.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $267.01 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $278.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

