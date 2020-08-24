Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.4% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $55,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,794,733,000 after buying an additional 723,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,748,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,627,657,000 after buying an additional 1,251,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,712,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,121,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,586 shares of company stock worth $8,077,547. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded up $3.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $270.05. The stock had a trading volume of 550,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,458,326. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $278.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.60. The company has a market capitalization of $760.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.37.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

