Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CEO Sells $12,197,674.72 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CEO William J. Lansing sold 28,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.56, for a total transaction of $12,197,674.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,433,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FICO opened at $421.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $447.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The business had revenue of $313.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

