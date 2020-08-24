Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) versus GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Critical Analysis

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) and Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GoHealth and Fanhua, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoHealth 0 1 10 0 2.91 Fanhua 0 1 0 0 2.00

GoHealth currently has a consensus target price of $22.78, suggesting a potential upside of 42.63%. Fanhua has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.05%. Given GoHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GoHealth is more favorable than Fanhua.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Fanhua shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GoHealth and Fanhua’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoHealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fanhua $532.33 million 2.55 $27.14 million $1.35 15.48

Fanhua has higher revenue and earnings than GoHealth.

Profitability

This table compares GoHealth and Fanhua’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoHealth N/A N/A N/A Fanhua 2.44% 18.63% 11.32%

Summary

Fanhua beats GoHealth on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc. operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc. distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment offers pre-underwriting survey, claims adjusting, disposal of residual value, loading and unloading supervision, and consulting services. The company also operates an online insurance platform baoxian.com, which allows customers to search for, and purchase a range of insurance products; Lan Zhanggui, an internet-based all-in-one application; and ehuzhu.com, an online non-profit mutual aid platform. In addition, it provides value-added services As of March 31, 2018, it consisted of 1 insurance sales and service group, 9 insurance agencies, and 3 claims adjusting firms, with 683 sales and service branches and outlets, 579,348 registered independent sales agents, and 1,253 in-house claims adjustors. The company was formerly known as CNinsure Inc. and changed its name to Fanhua Inc. in December 2016. Fanhua Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

