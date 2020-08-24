Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.88

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.88 and last traded at $48.85, with a volume of 861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $120,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,618 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $4,284,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Fastenal by 729.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 81,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 71,463 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,030,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Fastenal by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 871,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,195,000 after purchasing an additional 95,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

