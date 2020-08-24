Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 67,733 Shares

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 67,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $5,359,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,100 shares in the company, valued at $33,080,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $7,182,485.48.

On Friday, August 7th, Artur Bergman sold 542,308 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $43,471,409.28.

On Monday, August 10th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $7,300,639.72.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $85.05 on Monday. Fastly Inc has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $117.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -154.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.86.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 215.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,254,000 after buying an additional 4,148,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 27.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,906,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,425,000 after buying an additional 625,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 285.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after buying an additional 2,134,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter worth $181,541,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 321.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BofA Securities downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fastly from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.45.

