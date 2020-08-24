Ferris Capital LLC Sells 1,142 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ferris Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.6% of Ferris Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM opened at $98.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average is $101.65. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

