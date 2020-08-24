Financial Analysis: Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) versus Albertsons Companies (NASDAQ:ACI)

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Village Super Market and Albertsons Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Super Market 1.30% 6.96% 3.97% Albertsons Companies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Village Super Market and Albertsons Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Super Market 0 0 0 0 N/A Albertsons Companies 0 3 15 0 2.83

Albertsons Companies has a consensus target price of $19.63, suggesting a potential upside of 31.71%. Given Albertsons Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than Village Super Market.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.1% of Village Super Market shares are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of Village Super Market shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Village Super Market and Albertsons Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Super Market $1.64 billion 0.22 $25.54 million N/A N/A Albertsons Companies $62.46 billion 0.11 $466.40 million N/A N/A

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Village Super Market.

Summary

Village Super Market beats Albertsons Companies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc. operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City. Village Super Market, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers. The company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

