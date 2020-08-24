Financial Comparison: Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) versus Acura Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACUR)

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Zogenix has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acura Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zogenix and Acura Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix -8,758.48% -53.91% -36.49% Acura Pharmaceuticals 1.36% -1.36% 2.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zogenix and Acura Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix 0 2 9 0 2.82 Acura Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zogenix currently has a consensus price target of $55.22, suggesting a potential upside of 140.72%. Given Zogenix’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zogenix is more favorable than Acura Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zogenix and Acura Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix $3.65 million 348.50 -$419.50 million ($3.90) -5.88 Acura Pharmaceuticals $2.66 million 2.36 N/A N/A N/A

Acura Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zogenix.

Summary

Zogenix beats Acura Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address medication abuse and misuse. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products. The company has six additional opioid products in various stages of formulation development. Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Egalet US, Inc.; and Egalet Ltd. to manufacture and commercialize Oxaydo products worldwide. The company was founded in 1935 and is based in Palatine, Illinois.

