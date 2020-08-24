First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) Short Interest Update

First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,400 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 342,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in First Bancshares by 69.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 724,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 296,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Bancshares by 18.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,862,000 after purchasing an additional 166,540 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in First Bancshares by 14.3% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 582,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 72,903 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Bancshares by 463.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 68,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50,798 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBMS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ FBMS traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $21.84. 25,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $35.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.82.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.49 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

