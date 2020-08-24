First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Receives $16.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

FCCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Community in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised First Community from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Hovde Group raised First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Community by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Community by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Community by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. First Community has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $91.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.76.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. First Community had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Community will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. First Community’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

