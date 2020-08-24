First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $491,000 Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its position in Enbridge by 2.3% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 14,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

ENB opened at $32.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.6021 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

