First Mercantile Trust Co. Raises Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,422,000 after buying an additional 98,239 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 50.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,291,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,472,000 after acquiring an additional 432,049 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,196,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,642,000 after purchasing an additional 133,431 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,146,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,306,000 after acquiring an additional 190,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,046,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,392,000 after purchasing an additional 45,035 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.58.

Shares of RE stock opened at $213.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $294.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.70 and its 200 day moving average is $216.25.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

