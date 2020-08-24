First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.06

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.06 and last traded at $63.86, with a volume of 857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.72.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average is $57.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 14,357 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,076,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,651 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

