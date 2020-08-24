Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Acquires 69 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Strycker View Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $7,621,000. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 113.1% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 23,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.52.

Shares of GS stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.76. 58,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.36. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.