Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $113,476,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.13. 163,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,106,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $116.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

