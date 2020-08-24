Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $7.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $273.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,106,694. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $161.68 and a 12 month high of $268.00. The firm has a market cap of $676.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.88 and a 200-day moving average of $217.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

