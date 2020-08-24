Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Invests $433,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $83.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,315. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average is $82.42. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

