Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Lowers Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 662.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.35.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $6.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.00. The company had a trading volume of 47,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,440. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $202.95. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.