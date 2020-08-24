Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Purchases Shares of 2,145 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,145 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $228,000. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.0% in the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 209,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the second quarter. South State CORP. now owns 38,215 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 43,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 31,184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.01. 21,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,113. The company has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $195.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.13.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

