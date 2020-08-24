Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Reduces Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lessened its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 28.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,098 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in BP were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of BP by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 201,623 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,653 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 67,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

NYSE BP traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $22.06. 568,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,606,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BP plc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $40.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.77.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.74.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.