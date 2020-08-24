Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Sells 906 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,107 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oracle by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $486,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,396 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,199 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,235,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $446,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 381.9% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,415,643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.87. 238,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,774,510. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The firm has a market cap of $169.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Argus cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

