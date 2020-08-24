Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Short Interest Update

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $36.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $261.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,009 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

