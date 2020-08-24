Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $202.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Generac traded as high as $192.32 and last traded at $191.30, with a volume of 3510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.71.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Generac from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $623,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,240 shares in the company, valued at $84,279,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,181,470.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,028.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,292 shares of company stock worth $1,827,620. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Generac by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Generac by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Generac by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Generac by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Generac by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

