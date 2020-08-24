GenesisX (XGS) Hits Market Capitalization of $20,134.30

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $20,134.30 and $38.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,692,288 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

