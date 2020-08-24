Geoffrey T. Barker Sells 15,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 660,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,834,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $48.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 1.49. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $60.45.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 40,671 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $4,840,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 644.2% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 139,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 120,341 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Smartsheet by 28.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after buying an additional 41,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Smartsheet by 647.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 108,303 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

