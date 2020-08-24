Givaudan’s (SXYAY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SXYAY. HSBC cut shares of Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SXYAY opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.62. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

Givaudan Company Profile

