Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $11.18 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 35.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,198 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $37,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.29. The company had a trading volume of 232,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,593,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

