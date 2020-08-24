GoldMint (MNTP) Price Tops $0.18

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $349,563.27 and $296.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00130364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.05 or 0.01675759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00192260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00158750 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000156 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

