Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Acquires $848,736.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 67,200 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $848,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GBDC opened at $12.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,287,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,163 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,634,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,452 shares in the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2,098.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,162 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $8,931,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,639,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 470,908 shares in the last quarter. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

