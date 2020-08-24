Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Up 21.4% in July

Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRVY. BidaskClub raised Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Gravity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ GRVY opened at $87.93 on Monday. Gravity has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $92.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $611.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of -0.57.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRVY. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gravity by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gravity by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gravity by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 34,362 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

