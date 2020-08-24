Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GPRE. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Plains from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Plains from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

GPRE opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $565.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.15. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $417.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,816. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 4,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $341,550. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,596,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Green Plains by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,093,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 331,022 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Green Plains by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 318,575 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 565,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 224,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at about $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

