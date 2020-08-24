Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GH. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

GH stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $102.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.16.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $483,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at $588,468.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $52,993.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $181,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,023,266 shares of company stock worth $750,491,870. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 51.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,771 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 28.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,335,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,586,000 after purchasing an additional 737,024 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1,178,373.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,205,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,174,000 after purchasing an additional 161,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,641,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

