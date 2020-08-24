Head-To-Head Analysis: Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) versus Lannett (OTCMKTS:LCI)

Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) and Lannett (NYSE:LCI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Lannett shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Lannett shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lannett has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Addex Therapeutics and Lannett, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addex Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Lannett 0 3 0 0 2.00

Lannett has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 136.49%. Given Lannett’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lannett is more favorable than Addex Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and Lannett’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lannett $655.41 million 0.36 -$272.11 million $2.35 2.52

Addex Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lannett.

Profitability

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and Lannett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Lannett -5.77% 14.54% 3.98%

Summary

Lannett beats Addex Therapeutics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed central nervous system disorders; and GABAB PAM for addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop mGluR2PAM compounds for the treatment of human health. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd and changed its name to Addex Therapeutics Ltd in March 2012. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages. It also provides its products for various medical indications comprising cholesterol, muscle spasm, pain management, irritable bowel, antipsychosis, gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, thyroid deficiency, central nervous system, urinary, migraine, bronchospasms, and gallstone. In addition, the company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients. It markets its products under the Lipitor, Lioresal, Bentyl, Prolixin, MiraLAX, Imdur, Levoxyl/Synthroid, Concerta, Toprol-XL, Prilosec, Ditropan, Protonix, Imitrex, Brethine, and Actigall brands to generic pharmaceutical and private label distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug retailers, mail-order pharmacies, other pharmaceutical manufacturers, managed care and health maintenance organizations, hospital buying groups, and governmental entities. The company has supply and development agreements with Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals, Summit Bioscience LLC, HEC Pharm Group, Andor Pharmaceuticals LLC, Dexcel Pharma, and Aralez Pharmaceuticals. Lannett Company, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

