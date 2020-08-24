Head-To-Head Comparison: FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) & Vivint Smart Home (NASDAQ:VVNT)

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A and Vivint Smart Home’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A N/A N/A $2.35 million N/A N/A Vivint Smart Home N/A N/A $4.20 million $0.14 131.57

Profitability

This table compares FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A N/A 6.94% 0.17% Vivint Smart Home N/A -0.71% 0.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A and Vivint Smart Home, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivint Smart Home 0 5 2 0 2.29

Vivint Smart Home has a consensus target price of $17.71, suggesting a potential downside of 3.83%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A.

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A Company Profile

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem. Its products include door and window sensors, door locks, security cameras and smoke alarms, thermostats, garage door controllers, voice-control speakers, and dedicated touchscreens. The company's solution enables subscribers to interact with various aspects of their home with voice or mobile device, such as engaging with people at their front door; viewing live and recorded video inside and outside their homes; control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors; and managing the comings and goings of family, friends, and strangers. It markets its products through direct-to-home and inside sales channels, as well as through retail stores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

