Head to Head Contrast: Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) & Shockwave Medical (NYSE:SWAV)

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) and Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Medical and Shockwave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 11.90% 9.58% 8.79% Shockwave Medical -126.34% -35.68% -29.43%

Volatility & Risk

Globus Medical has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shockwave Medical has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globus Medical and Shockwave Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $785.37 million 6.65 $155.21 million $1.68 31.80 Shockwave Medical $42.93 million 46.77 -$51.11 million ($2.14) -27.60

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Shockwave Medical. Shockwave Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Globus Medical and Shockwave Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 0 3 10 0 2.77 Shockwave Medical 0 2 5 0 2.71

Globus Medical presently has a consensus target price of $60.15, suggesting a potential upside of 12.58%. Shockwave Medical has a consensus target price of $48.29, suggesting a potential downside of 18.24%. Given Globus Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Globus Medical is more favorable than Shockwave Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Globus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Shockwave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Globus Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Shockwave Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Globus Medical beats Shockwave Medical on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that could be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum. The company also offers imaging, navigation, and robotic assisted surgery technology solutions, as well as motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement and interspinous distraction devices, and interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it provides regenerative biologic products, such as allografts and synthetic alternatives that are adjunctive treatments used in combination with stabilizing implant hardware. Further, the company offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems. Additionally, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue based products. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

