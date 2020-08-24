Head-To-Head Survey: Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) and Innovision Labs (NASDAQ:INVS)

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) and Innovision Labs (OTCMKTS:INVS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Varonis Systems and Innovision Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems -33.75% -97.77% -24.40% Innovision Labs N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Varonis Systems has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovision Labs has a beta of 5.61, indicating that its share price is 461% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Varonis Systems and Innovision Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems 0 3 15 0 2.83 Innovision Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Varonis Systems presently has a consensus target price of $118.47, indicating a potential upside of 0.28%. Given Varonis Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than Innovision Labs.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Varonis Systems and Innovision Labs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems $254.19 million 14.66 -$78.76 million ($2.53) -46.70 Innovision Labs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Innovision Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Varonis Systems.

Summary

Varonis Systems beats Innovision Labs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, and Intranet servers; and DatAlert that profiles users and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations to established baselines, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, and provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which provides a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company offers Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that provides search functionality for enterprise data. It sells its products and services through a network of distributors and value added resellers. The company serves IT and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Innovision Labs Company Profile

InnoVision Labs, Inc., a visual neuroscience software technology company, develops and commercializes consumer-oriented software applications. The company offers GlassesOff, a software visual cortex exercise solution to enhance users' reading abilities and maintain the ability to read through enhancement of their image processing capabilities for near vision sharpness; and Game Vision, a personalized software visual cortex exercise solution for training users' vision parameters critical for sports performance through enhancement of their image processing capabilities. It delivers its products through cloud-based client-server architecture to mobile devices. The company was formerly known as GlassesOff Inc. and changed its name to InnoVision Labs, Inc. in December 2015. InnoVision Labs, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

