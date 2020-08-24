Helex Reaches One Day Volume of $2,705.00 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, Helex has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helex has a market cap of $25,966.34 and approximately $2,705.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040198 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.06 or 0.05721836 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003673 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014319 BTC.

Helex Profile

HLX is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helex is helex.world.

Buying and Selling Helex

Helex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

