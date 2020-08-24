HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get HEXAGON AB/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $68.11 on Friday. HEXAGON AB/ADR has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $69.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.77.

HEXAGON AB/ADR Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXAGON AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXAGON AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.