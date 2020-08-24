HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Receives $1.14 Average PT from Analysts

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 197,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 249,286 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the second quarter worth $515,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 47,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 71,244 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPR opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. HighPoint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 4.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 306.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.