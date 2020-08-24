Holo (HOT) Trading Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Holo has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Holo token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, LATOKEN, OOOBTC and ABCC. Holo has a market capitalization of $130.13 million and approximately $8.16 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00128731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.42 or 0.01754811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00191898 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00156430 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Holo Token Profile

Holo launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,953,971,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o.

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Liqui, OOOBTC, ABCC, WazirX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.