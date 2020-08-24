IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Short Interest Update

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 470,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Boenning Scattergood raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Argus started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.83.

NYSE IEX opened at $178.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.67. IDEX has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $179.58.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.69 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $459,139.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $77,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,900 shares of company stock worth $24,264,200. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

